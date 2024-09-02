Man dies after being found unresponsive at Discovery Cove, 3rd death since May

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a man in his 60s was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove on Saturday morning.

He later died at the hospital.

In response, a spokesperson from Discovery Cove said in part, “Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire Rescue. When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital. Our thoughts are with this family, and out of respect for their privacy, we won’t be commenting further.”

This was the third death connected to Discovery Cove since May.

That’s when a 13-year-old girl had a seizure and later died.

Then in July, a 51-year-old man was found unresponsive in a pool at the park.

