Man dies after being hit by Brightline train in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Thursday morning after he was hit by a Brightline train in the Micco neighborhood, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said the incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. at Barefoot and Ron Beatty boulevards.
Investigators offered no other details about the death.
