Man dies after being hit by Brightline train in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Thursday morning after he was hit by a Brightline train in the Micco neighborhood, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. at Barefoot and Ron Beatty boulevards.

Investigators offered no other details about the death.

Read: Gunmen shoot man during Melbourne burglary

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Brevard County deputies arrest 22 people after warrant served at Cocoa problem property

©2024 Cox Media Group