Man dies after crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died following a crash Sunday morning in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m.

According to a news release, a 1996 Honda Civic was driving eastbound on I-4 at mile marker 105.

Investigators said that the 51-year-old driver from Deland had lost control of the car and ran off the roadway right onto the outside shoulder.

FHP said that, as a result, the car collided with trees on the shoulder.

Troopers said the 23-year-old car passenger from Jacksonville was ejected from the car.

The driver was taken to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

FHP said the passenger was pronounced dead on-scene.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

