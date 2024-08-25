Woman dead, man in custody after shooting in St. Cloud, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud Police Department said a woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting in St. Cloud on Saturday.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Investigators said officers responded to Nottel Drive inside the Hanover Lakes community around 6:30 p.m. after a couple’s children called 911 to report a dispute.

Police said upon arrival, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home for 30 minutes, firing at officers during the standoff.

Read: Mother of Madeline Soto acknowledged abuse in police interviews

Police said no officers were injured in the shooting.

The Police Department said the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Read: DOJ: Mexican National pleads guilty to illegally reentering the U.S.

Officers said they later found a woman inside the residence deceased.

Investigators said the children were safe.

Police said the suspect information has not been released.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group