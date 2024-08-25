Deputies: Man dies after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting at the 4800 block of West Pine Street on Sunday morning.
Deputies said upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.
OCSO said the man was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office said this is an active and ongoing investigation.
