  • Man dies after getting out of moving pickup truck in DeLand

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fla. - A 25-year-old DeLand man died Saturday after he exited a moving truck, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Deputies said they responded to the call at about 11:09 p.m. on the 3500 block of Aquamarine Drive.

    The driver told deputies he picked up his cousin, Nicholas Hendershot, who was intoxicated, from a bar in DeLand to drive him home.

    A news release said when the pair arrived in Hendershot’s neighborhood, Hendershot exited the truck while it was moving and fell onto the road.

    Hendershot was taken to AdventHealth DeLand, where he died, deputies said.

