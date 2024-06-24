Man dies after shooting in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday evening.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The Ocala Police Department said that shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Northeast 8th Terrace after reports of a shooting.
Police said Derrick Brown, 24, was shot and taken to HCA Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Read: Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio fatally shot in Tampa while celebrating birthday, attorney says
If you have any information about the shooting, call the Ocala police at 352-369-7000.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-7867.
See a map of the scene below:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group