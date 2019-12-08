Man dies after he was shot during birthday party at Ocoee club, deputies say

OCOEE, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a club in Ocoee on Saturday night.
Deputies said a family was celebrating a quinceañera at Club Fenix when an unruly guest arrived and begin arguing with the family.
Deputies said a man started to fight and was escorted from the club by Miguel Gonzalez, 25.
The man pulled out a gun and shot Gonzalez, according to deputies.
Officials said Gonzalez was transported to a hospital, where he later died while in surgery.
Deputies said the suspect fled the scene and they are still searching for him.
The investigating is ongoing.
No other details were released.
