Man dies during altercation with West Melbourne officers at Publix, police say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after a 46-year-old man died during an altercation with police inside a Publix, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. 

    Police were called to the Publix on West New Haven Avenue about 10:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a man acting “erratically,” police said.  

    They asked the man to leave, and he did, but returned to the store again, police said. 

    Police said the man was being uncooperative and a physical altercation ensued. 

    During the altercation, the man became unresponsive, police said.

    Officers performed CPR, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating and two officers were placed on leave. 

    No other details were released. 

