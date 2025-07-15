Man and dog unharmed after tree crashes into Ocala duplex

OCALA, Fla. — A man and his dog are safe after a severe storm caused a tree to fall onto a duplex in Ocala yesterday.

Ocala firefighters responded to a duplex near Marion Technical Institute late yesterday afternoon, where they discovered a fallen tree had damaged the building.

After searching the building, firefighters found only a man and a dog inside. Luckily, neither was harmed in the incident.

Ocala firefighters responded quickly, safeguarding the man and his dog despite the severe weather.

