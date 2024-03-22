Man facing charges after pointing laser at Sheriff’s office helicopter

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man was arrested after pointing a laser at a deputy helicopter.

Brevard deputies were searching for a missing child when they noticed a laser was pointed at them.

Jonathan Cross was aiming his laser from his apartment window to see if it could reach that far according to deputies.

Deputies were able to find him and took him into custody.

He is being held on no bond.

