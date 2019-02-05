Homeowner fatally shoots suspect during Eustis residential burglary, officials say

Officials with the Lake County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a person was shot and killed during a burglary at a Eustis home.
Investigators were called out to a residence located in the 40000 block of Dee Street in the Pine Lakes area of Eustis around 5 a.m.
Officials said the homeowner fatally shot the suspect during a confrontation at the residence.
The homeowner was later taken to an area hospital for non-life threatning injuries he sustained in the confrontation, according to the LCSO.
Officials said that three seperate brugrlaries have been reported at the residence in 24 hours.
The investigation remains ongoing.
