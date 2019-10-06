Man fatally shot in Orange County subdivision, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who fatally shot a man in a subdivision near Waterford Wood Circle and Woodbury Road.
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies said they found a man in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officials said the man was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Deputies said the shooter fled the scene before they arrived.
