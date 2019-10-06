  • Man fatally shot in Orange County subdivision, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who fatally shot a man in a subdivision near Waterford Wood Circle and Woodbury Road.

    Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies said they found a man in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

    Related Headlines

    Officials said the man was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

    Deputies said the shooter fled the scene before they arrived.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories