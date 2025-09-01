Man fires gun inside house during Deltona home invasion, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of breaking into a woman’s house over the weekend didn‘t get far.

Deputies say the suspect - Jerron Singletary - got in the Deltoina home through a bedroom window. Deputies say the three women inside fought back until Singletary threatened them with a gun.

Deputies say he fired a shot into the ceiling, stole a cellphone, then fled out the window.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stolen phone helped them track his vehicle as he headed toward Lake Helen.

Singletary was found hiding under a recreational vehicle and arrested. Deputies say the gun was found partially buried under the RV.

Singletary is charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft, criminal mischief, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and violation of probation.

