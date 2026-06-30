Man found dead after fire rips through Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation is underway following a house fire in Citra.

Marion County sheriff’s investigators said the fire broke out Monday night at a home in the 1500 block of NE 162nd Street.

Firefighters responded around 11:30 p.m. and arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

Sheriff’s officials said firefighters with Marion County Fire Rescue tried to rescue a man from the home, but could not reach him and later found him dead inside.

House fire and death investigation A man was found dead following a house fire on June 29 in Citra, Marion County (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

The two agencies will work alongside the State Fire Marshal and Medical Examiner’s offices to conduct a death investigation.

The victim’s name is currently being withheld.

Monitor WFTV.com for updates on this developing story.

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