  • Man found dead in Orange County from ‘obvious trauma' to his body, deputies say

    By: Johny Fernandez , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead overnight in Orange County.

    Deputies said man was found dead around 1:30 a.m. on 39th Street near Nashville Avenue.

    Related Headlines

    No details were giving other than the man died from “obvious trauma” to his body, according to detectives.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Homicide detectives are now investigating.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories