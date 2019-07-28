Man found dead in Orange County from ‘obvious trauma' to his body, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead overnight in Orange County.
Deputies said man was found dead around 1:30 a.m. on 39th Street near Nashville Avenue.
No details were giving other than the man died from “obvious trauma” to his body, according to detectives.
Homicide detectives are now investigating.
