Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man in his 20s was discovered fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Tangelo Park neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called shortly before 3 p.m. to Ravenna Avenue near West Sand Lake and South Kirkman roads after the body was discovered.
The victim's identity has not been publicly disclosed.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
