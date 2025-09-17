Man gets life sentence for killing Sumter County woman in 2019

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — It was six years ago that 68-year-old Jenetta Floyd was killed in her Sumter County home. The man convicted of the crime has now been sentenced to life in prison.

Ronnie James Brown, 63, was sentenced Wednesday following a guilty verdict last week of second-degree murder. Brown was also adjudicated guilty on additional charges in the case, including grand theft and battery.

Floyd was found dead in her Oxford home on Sept. 14, 2019. The office of the state attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit said she had “homicidal wounds” but did not elaborate on the cause of death. However, prosecutors said a shattered lamp next to the victim’s body appeared to have been used during the attack.

The state attorney’s office said when Brown was questioned, his story was “constantly changing” and was not consistent with the evidence.

Evidence that helped convict Brown included his fingerprint on the lamp, his DNA on Floyd and her DNA on him, including her blood on his shoelaces.

