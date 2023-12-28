Man in his 50s shot Wednesday night near Apopka, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night near Apopka.

Investigators said they were called out to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Janet Street.

Deputies said a man in his 59s was shot and a friend drove him to a hospital.

Investigators did not release his name but said he was in stable condition.

Deputies did not release what led to the shooting but said a suspect was detained.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

