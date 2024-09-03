Man hurt in Pine Hills shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting in west Orange County.

It happened Monday night in the Pine Hills neighborhood.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to North Powers Drive and Denson Drive.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

OCSO did not release information about a possible suspect or motive in the case.

The agency said its investigation into the shooting remains active.

Monitor WFTV.com for updates to this story.

