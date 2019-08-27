Man in custody after fatally shooting teenager at Sumter County park, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after deputies said he shot and killed a 16-year-old at a Sumter County park Monday evening.
Officials said around 6 p.m., Bacarri Austell approached a group of men at Royal Park and brandished a gun. Deputies said Austell shot and killed 16-year-old Chris'sean Williams after Williams and two other witnesses fled.
Austell was later tracked down at his grandparents' home.
Austell told investigators that he was the victim of a drive-by shooting recently and officials believe the shooting of Williams was retaliation of that shooting.
"He assumed or thought that this person here was the person that executed the drive-by on him last week," said Tony Prevatt of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
Officials aren't sure if Williams had any involvement in the drive-by shooting.
"Our hearts go out for the families of both sides," Prevatt said. "You've got a 16-year-old victim and a 22-year-old. Both lives are lost."
Officials said there are surveillance cameras in the area, but they aren't sure what the video shows.
