Man indicted for the murder of two women in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County grand jury formally indicted Carlos Baez Nieves, 25, on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with physical evidence in a Capital Proceeding, and one count of driving with a suspended license.

On March 13, 2024, the body of a woman was found near the intersection of Trevarthon Road and Harrell Road in Orange County.

An autopsy revealed signs of external neck trauma consistent with strangulation.

Then, five weeks later, another woman’s body was found in the same location with similar trauma to the neck area.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, and Baez Nieves was identified as the primary suspect in both homicides.

He was arrested on April 26, 2024, on two counts of First Degree Murder.

On Wednesday, the State of Florida presented enough evidence to a grand jury to secure indictments against Baez Nieves for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with physical evidence in a Capital Proceeding, and one count of driving with a suspended license.

