Man killed after car hits pickup truck parked on shoulder of I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old man is dead after the car he was riding in drifted into a park semi-truck on the shoulder of I-95 early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Nicholas Hazelton, of Cooper City, was a passenger in a 2011 Honda Civic driving south on I-95 near mile marker 178 around 4:15 a.m. when the car drifted into the right shoulder, plowing into a parked pickup, troopers said.
PHOTOS: Barbara Bush funeral, procession
Hazelton died at the scene, according to the crash report. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Honda Civic sustained minor injuries, the crash report said.
According to the crash report, charges are pending.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}