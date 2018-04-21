  • Man killed after car hits pickup truck parked on shoulder of I-95

    By: Chip Skambis

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old man is dead after the car he was riding in drifted into a park semi-truck on the shoulder of I-95 early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    Nicholas Hazelton, of Cooper City, was a passenger in a 2011 Honda Civic driving south on I-95 near mile marker 178 around 4:15 a.m. when the car drifted into the right shoulder, plowing into a parked pickup, troopers said. 

    Hazelton died at the scene, according to the crash report. He was wearing a seatbelt. 

    The driver of the Honda Civic sustained minor injuries, the crash report said. 

    According to the crash report, charges are pending. 

