Man killed in Orlando crash near Disney's Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was killed in an Orange County crash Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Bonnett Creek Parkway and Overpass Road near Walt Disney World’s Epcot.
Witnesses told troopers that one vehicle ran a red light and the other crashed into it, FHP said.
Mark Lai, 53, of Orlando, was killed. The other driver, Michael Baker, 28, of Clermont, was not injured, an FHP release said.
The investigation is ongoing.
