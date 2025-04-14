Man named Cocaine threatens Subway employees with a knife in Brevard County, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County said a man was arrested for threatening employees inside a Subway sandwich shop.

Officials said Edward Cocaine and a friend went to a local Subway for lunch when the altercation occurred.

Deputies said that an argument erupted between Cocaine and the employees before he brandished a knife and threatened them.

Cocaine faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

“Clearly this guy, Edward Cocaine, (and yes that’s his real name) doesn’t know that in Brevard County, if you Mess Around you’re gonna Find Out…the hard way,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey on his social media account.

