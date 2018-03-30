Man points gun at gas station clerk, steals boxes of cigars, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Police are searching for an armed man who robbed a Racetrac gas station in Sanford.
The man walked into the store on South Orlando Drive, pointed a gun at the clerk, then stole three boxes of Cigarillo cigars and left, police said.
A surveillance photo was released of the robber.
Anyone with information is asked call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
