  • Man points gun at gas station clerk, steals boxes of cigars, Sanford police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    SANFORD, Fla. - Police are searching for an armed man who robbed a Racetrac gas station in Sanford.

     

    The man walked into the store on South Orlando Drive, pointed a gun at the clerk, then stole three boxes of Cigarillo cigars and left, police said.

     

    A surveillance photo was released of the robber.

     

    Anyone with information is asked call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

