Man posed as insurance agent, pocketed thousands in premiums after Irma, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man already accused of posing as an insurance agent and stealing thousands of dollars in premiums from local companies has been arrested again on new charges.
According to the arrest report by the Division of Insurance Fraud, investigators say Michael Hensley presented himself as an insurance agent and provided general liability insurance for two Seminole County businesses: Express Automotive Towing in Winter Springs and General Millwork in Longwood.
But state investigators said Hensley’s license expired in 2015 and the $72,000 of insurance premiums he collected over the years went directly into his own pocket.
When the owners of the businesses went to file a claim, they learned they were not covered, investigators said.
According to the arrest report, Hensley’s alleged scheme to defraud local businesses began to unravel after Hurricane Irma hit last year.
“It caused pretty extensive damage to our roof and we called him the day after the hurricane hit,” said Felix Vargas, who owns Macho Auto Repair near downtown Orlando. “No replies on the phone and no emails returned – we kind of put 2 and 2 together.”
Vargas said his business ended up paying $18,000 out of pocket to fix the roof.
“That put a big dent in our wallets. We are a small business and it’s not easy,” Vargas said.
According to Orange County court documents, Hensley got away with nearly $62,000 between those businesses.
Hensley is currently free on bond.
