0 Man raped woman more than 500 times since she was a child, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County man was arrested after he raped a woman more than 500 times dating back to when she was 12 years old, deputies said.

Now, authorities are wondering whether Leon Wiley Jr. had more victims.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told detectives that Wiley Jr., 52, would have sex with her up to three times a day since she was a child.

Not only was Leon Wiley Jr. arrested on the abuse charges, but officials said he might have also sexually assaulted the 7-year-old daughter of the victim.

The 7-year-old was conceived when the victim was 13 years old, authorities said.

After the child was born, Wiley would direct several different men to have sex with the victim, according to records.

"We're looking at other charges," said Steve Brandt of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. "We believe this may lead into a sex trafficking case as well."

The victim told detectives that Wiley would have a friend over to have sex with her when she was 17 years old, and would later become pregnant seven times as a result of these meetings.

Wiley would later take the victim to get an abortion after each pregnancy, reports said.

Wiley remains jailed and faces charges relating to the young mother, while investigators try to build a case for charges involving the 7-year-old.

Wiley could also face charges in connection to human trafficking.

Authorities are asking other potential victims to come forward.

