Man reunites with the fire crew that saved his life

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Marion County Fire Rescue reunion (WFTV)
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Marion County was reunited with the crew that saved his life after a crash in July.

Max Gagon was pinned inside his truck after a wreck in Ocala.

The Marion County Fire Rescue crew sprang into action, freeing him and getting him to the hospital, where he spent 19 days in the ICU.

Gagnon thanked the crew as they took photos at the station.

