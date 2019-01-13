Man robbed while barbecuing in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a robbery that happened at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
Deputies said the robbery occurred near Silver Star Road and Dardanelle Drive.
Investigators said a man in his 20s robbed another man, who was barbecuing at the time.
The suspect hit the victim and stole his phone during the struggle, deputies said.
Deputies said the suspect tried to leave the area after the incident, but they stopped him.
Deputies have not identified the person they detained but said they are not looking for any more suspects at this time.
An investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office at apartment complex on Silver Star Road. Multiple cars on scene. Working to confirm details now. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/bUXHkT3uDX— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) January 12, 2019
