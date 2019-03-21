  • Man's body found in Brevard County home, deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man’s body was found Thursday inside a Brevard County home, officials said.

    Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in at about 9:30 a.m., saying there was someone dead inside the home on Kirby Drive near Mims.

    Detectives said they believe the man’s death is suspicious.

    The name of the man has not been released.

