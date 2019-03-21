Homicide suspect leads Ormond Beach police in chase, downs power lines in crash

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a homicide suspect wanted in Titusville led police on a chase before crashing, according to Ormond Beach police.
Ormond Beach police pulled over the suspect before he took off and crashed, downing what looks to be several power lines.
The suspect has serious injuries, according to Ormond Beach police.
Ormond Beach police said the the suspect is a person of interest in the death of a man found in the 1800 block of Kirby Drive in Brevard County.
Their name has not yet been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
