FDA: Baby cough syrup recalled, sold at Dollar Generals nationwide

Kingston Pharma, LLC of Massena, NY has recalled Lot KL180157 of its 2-fluid ounce (59 mL) bottles of "DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus” because it could be contaminated with a bacteria called Bacillus cereus, the FDA said on its website.
The FDA said the recalled product was distributed nationwide in Dollar General retail stores.
Bacillus cereus in food products has the potential to produce two forms of gastrointestinal illness, one being a syndrome primarily of vomiting, and the other of diarrhea.
The FDA said most often, illnesses are mild and self-limiting, although more serious and even lethal cases have occurred.
Individuals at risk for more severe forms of illness include infants, young children, and others with weakened immune systems.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the problem, the FDA said.
Consumers who have purchased the medicine can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
