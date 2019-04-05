Man's body found on side of road in Deltona, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A man’s body was found near the side of the road Friday morning in Deltona, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man was pronounced dead after deputies found him laying on the ground on Lake Helen Osteen Road.
The man’s identity has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}