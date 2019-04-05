  • Man's body found on side of road in Deltona, deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    DELTONA, Fla. - A man’s body was found near the side of the road Friday morning in Deltona, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

     

    The man was pronounced dead after deputies found him laying on the ground on Lake Helen Osteen Road.

     

    The man’s identity has not been released.

     

    The investigation is ongoing.

