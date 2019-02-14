0 Man says towing company charged him $125 even though his truck hadn't been repossessed

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - An Osceola County man said his pickup truck was towed Tuesday evening while he was babysitting his granddaughter so his daughter could visit a hospital.

Gordon Clatworthy said he parked his pickup in a parking lot because of the strict parking rules at St. Cloud's Covington Estates subdivision.

"I had my dad park over at the management office," said Sarah Lee, Clatworthy's daughter. "That's where the management told me to park."

TRENDING NOW:

Clatworthy said he thought his pickup had been stolen when he returned to the parking lot to find it missing.

He said the St. Cloud Police Department told him that his vehicle had been towed by Next Generation Towing and that the driver was nearby.

"The guy tells me it's a repossession," Lee said.

"And I said, 'Repossessed by who?'" Clatworthy said. "I said, 'I haven't got no note on the car.' I said, 'I've had this car for about 10 years.'"

Police told Channel 9 on Thursday that Next Generation Towing towed the vehicle at the request of the subdivision's manager.

ON #WFTV AT 6: This man says he went to babysit his granddaughter and got told his truck was towed because it was being repossessed. He says he had to pay $125 even though he's owned it free and clear for years. I'm asking who's responsible. pic.twitter.com/0aYwo7g5G6 — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) February 14, 2019

She was not happy to see Channel 9's Field Sutton on Thursday.

"Are you the manager?" he said.

"Yes, but you are not allowed to be at this community. This is a private community, OK?" the woman said.

"People say you are the one calling in and having these cars towed. Is that correct?" Sutton said.

Read: Man fires shots at ‘repo men’ trying to tow his car, police say

"I don't have any comment ... on that," the woman said.

The manager told Sutton that he could get answers about the towing if he called a phone number she provided him with, but no one answered or returned his phone call.

Clatworthy said he paid the towing company $125 because he needed his vehicle back.

"We paid that money for something we didn't do," he said.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.