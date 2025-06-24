Local

Man scheduled for execution as legal team seeks last-minute appeal

By WFTV.com News Staff
Thomas Gudinas
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thomas Gudinas, a convicted murderer and rapist who terrorized downtown Orlando 30 years ago, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Tuesday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for Gudinas on Friday, marking the state’s seventh execution by lethal injection this year.

Gudinas’ attorneys have filed a request with the Supreme Court to compel the state to release records detailing the justification for the governor’s order.

