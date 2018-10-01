Man sexually battered at least 3 children in Altamonte Springs, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An Apopka man was arrested after investigators said he sexually battered children under his care.
The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into allegations that Jahnard Bonamy, 23, sexually assaulted multiple young children at an Altamonte Springs home on Acalpula Way that he shared with his girlfriend and her mother.
Investigators believe the women were unaware of the alleged abuse.
They said Bonamy was supposed to babysitting the children.
On Thursday, a child told Seminole County investigators that Bonamy sexually battered her on multiple occasions. Bonamy is suspected of assaulting two other young children at the home. The children had been babysat by Bonamy at the home between August of 2015 and April of 2018, when the family was evicted.
Bonamy was arrested Friday and is being held in the Seminole County jail without bond.
Investigators believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone whose child was babysat in the home or had contact with Bonamy to call (407)-665-6650.
