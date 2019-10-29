Man shot, killed in Orange County subdivision

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was shot in a subdivision in south Orange County Monday night has died.
Orange County deputies said they responded to Sky Lakes South subdivision after 11 p.m. Monday where they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Deputies said he was transported to the hospital, where he died.
Deputies have not identified the man or released any information about a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoin.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
