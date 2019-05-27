Man shot, killed in Zellwood, deputies say

ZELLWOOD, Fla. - A 65-year-old man was shot dead in Zellwood Monday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. along the 6000 block of Willow Street.
The man, whom deputies have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
The suspect is on the loose, deputies said.
Deputies did not provide a description of the suspect.
Officials said the investigation is still in the early stages.
This is a developing story.
