‘Time for me to move forward': State Attorney Aramis Ayala says she won't run for re-election

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced that she will not run for re-election in a Facebook video posted Tuesday morning.
“It’s time for me to move forward and continue the pursuit of justice in a different capacity,” she said.
Related Headlines
READ: Prosecutor working death penalty cases to challenge State Attorney Aramis Ayala
Ayala took office in January 2017. That March she announced that she would not seek the death penalty in murder cases, which stirred controversy across the state.
“It became abundantly clear to me that death penalty law in the state of Florida is in direct conflict with my view and my vision for the administration of justice,” Ayala said in her announcement video.
Ayala said she will continue to serve until her term ends.
Watch her full annoucement video below:
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}