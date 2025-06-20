Florida family reunited with beloved dog 4 years after they thought she died

MIAMI, Fla. — A South Florida family has been reunited with their beloved dog, Sugar, four years after she was thought to be gone forever.

Sugar, a Maltipoo, disappeared in 2021, and the family was informed that she had been hit by a car. However, this month, Sugar was found at a local shelter.

“I’m just very happy and soaking up every moment with Sugar because this is like a resurrection I would have never imagined,” said Sugar’s owner, Albania Sagarra.

Sugar is now facing some serious health issues, but she is back home, surrounded by love.

Despite the challenges ahead, the Sagarra family is grateful for the unexpected reunion with their cherished pet.

