Woman beats wife with bedpost for leaving marijuana in washing machine, deputies say

NAVARRE, Fla. - A Louisiana woman beat her wife with a bedpost, apparently upset her spouse put their marijuana through a washing machine during a Florida visit with family, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said.
Ashley Perkins, 30, of Youngsville, Louisiana, was released from jail Thursday after being charged with aggravated battery.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said Perkins and her wife were arguing over missing marijuana when the fight escalated.
Investigators said Perkins began hitting her wife with a bedpost around her head, legs and left arm.
Perkins told investigators her wife beat herself with the bedpost.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
