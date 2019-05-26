BREAKING NEWS: Mother, baby rescued after kidnapper crashes vehicle in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A mother and her 1-year-old child were rescued Sunday after a kidnapping ended in a crash in Orlando, according to police.
Officers said the incident occurred at 2:40 p.m. in the Carver Shores neighborhood.
A witness told police the woman was pulled by her hair into a vehicle by her boyfriend and their baby was in the back seat at the time.
Police said the woman attempted to escape multiple times but was unable to before the man drove off.
The vehicle was spotted in a nearby parking lot, and the man drove off while being followed by an Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.
Officers said the man then crashed the vehicle in a ditch at South Street and Rogers Street and fled on foot.
The man was captured by police a short time later, officers said.
