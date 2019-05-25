  • BREAKING NEWS: Brevard County woman attacked by alligator, flown to hospital, firefighters say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - A woman in Brevard County was airlifted to a hospital after she was bitten by an alligator Saturday, according to firefighters.

    Firefighters said the attack occurred west of Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John.

    The woman suffered significant bite injuries and was flown to a nearby trauma center, firefighters said.

