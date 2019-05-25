BREAKING NEWS: Brevard County woman attacked by alligator, flown to hospital, firefighters say

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - A woman in Brevard County was airlifted to a hospital after she was bitten by an alligator Saturday, according to firefighters.
Firefighters said the attack occurred west of Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John.
The woman suffered significant bite injuries and was flown to a nearby trauma center, firefighters said.
**ALLIGATOR BITE** Area West of Fay Lake Wilderness Park. Port Saint John. Trauma alert/ significant bite injuries. Female patient flown to trauma center. BCFR E29, R29, D20, F1, and @Health_First First Flight on the call. pic.twitter.com/vp2NXZcCEV— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) May 25, 2019
