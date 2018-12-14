Man sought after threatening to set off explosive at home, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are looking for a suspect who they said threatened to set off an explosive device.
Deputies were called to a home on Beehive Drive in Oak Hill at about 11:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance Friday afternoon.
Around the time of the call, neighbors reported hearing an explosion.
Deputies said a man at the home got into a fight with family members and may have threatened to blow people up.
Witnesses told deputies that the man eventually ran away from the house, but lit something in the yard first.
There were no reports of injuries.
Traffic in the area was shut down as a bomb squad unit clears the property.
No other details were released.
