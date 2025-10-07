Man sues over police K-9 use in St. Cloud investigation

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A 71-year-old man and his wife are suing the city of Saint Cloud and a police officer over allegations of excessive force involving a police dog.

Manuel Martinez claims that last year, police arrived at his home with guns drawn to discuss an altercation at a restaurant. He alleges an officer ordered his K-9 to attack despite having his hands up and being on the ground.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group