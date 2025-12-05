Man tried to sexually attack hotel worker in Cocoa Beach, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday on accusations that he tried to sexually attack a hotel worker in Cocoa Beach.

Andreous Moon Jr., a 31-year-old man from Merritt Island, was arrested for attempted sexual battery of a Cocoa Beach hotel employee.

The incident occurred at the Beachside Hotel & Suites in Cocoa Beach on Thursday when Moon allegedly forced his way into a hotel room and assaulted the employee while she was cleaning.

Cocoa Beach Police responded to the Beachside Hotel & Suites at 3901 North Atlantic Avenue at about 11:37 A.M. regarding a reported burglary and battery.

Detectives interviewed the victim and a witness on scene and discovered that the suspect’s description matched an individual previously reported for suspicious behavior at other local establishments.

Moon reportedly closed the door, physically battered the victim, pulled down his pants, and attempted to force her into performing sexual acts.

The victim fought him off and sought help, causing Moon to flee the scene.

Investigators developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Moon, who was subsequently taken into custody without incident after he was located at a local adult establishment.

Moon is charged with burglary with a battery, attempted sexual battery, and false imprisonment.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information pertinent to this case is asked to contact the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group