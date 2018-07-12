  • Man tries to lure 5-year-old boy into truck, Orange County deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey , Michael Lopardi

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating an "attempted luring act" of a 5-year-old boy, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Investigators said the boy was playing in front of his home with his siblings on Journal Avenue near North Orange Blossom Trail when a man in his 40s tried to get the boy into his truck.

    The boy’s cousin told Channel 9 she walked outside to have a cigarette and that's when she saw the green Chevy pick-up truck near her cousin.

    The man called out to the boy to get to get in his vehicle, investigators say.

    The boy's cousin said she said she asked the man what he was doing and that’s when he sped away.

    The boy was not hurt.

    Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

