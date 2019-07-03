Man wearing ‘Tattooed Wizard' shirt robs Orange County bank, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for a man after a reported bank robbery Wednesday afternoon in Hunter’s Creek.
Deputies said the man told employees he had a weapon during the robbery around 4:35 p.m. at the Regions Bank on South John Young Parkway.
No weapons were seen, and he walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, officials said.
Deputies said they are looking for a man with a medium build who is possibly bald. He was wearing a white hat, maroon short-sleeved shirt with the words “Tattooed Wizard,” black shorts, a beaded bracelet and a computer bag.
Officials said they are actively searching for the man.
CAN YOU ID? On 7/3 at 4:35 p.m., OCSO responded to Regions Bank, 13700 S. John Young Pkwy for a bank robbery. This man implied a weapon & robbed the bank. He’s a white male, approx 50, 5’5”, med. build, white hat, maroon shirt w/ words “Tattoo Wizard,” black shorts. Call 911. pic.twitter.com/ogbK5hQfxO— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 3, 2019
