  • Man wearing ‘Tattooed Wizard' shirt robs Orange County bank, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for a man after a reported bank robbery Wednesday afternoon in Hunter’s Creek.

    Deputies said the man told employees he had a weapon during the robbery around 4:35 p.m. at the Regions Bank on South John Young Parkway.

    Related Headlines

    No weapons were seen, and he walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, officials said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Deputies said they are looking for a man with a medium build who is possibly bald. He was wearing a white hat, maroon short-sleeved shirt with the words “Tattooed Wizard,” black shorts, a beaded bracelet and a computer bag.

    Officials said they are actively searching for the man.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories