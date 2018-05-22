0 Man who died after police takedown in Publix had ‘no gross trauma' to neck, police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Brevard County man who died shortly after police deployed a Taser on him inside a Publix had “no gross trauma” to his neck, according to police.

Police identified the man in Monday’s incident as Donald Whitmer Jr., 45, of Palm Bay. The officers involved were Officer Jacob Mathis and Officer Kevin Krukoski.

Read: Man dies during altercation with West Melbourne officers at Publix, police say

Officers were called to the Publix on West New Haven Avenue at about 10:40 a.m. for a report of a man acting “erratically,” police said.

Police said Whitmer was being uncooperative and a physical altercation ensued. Cellphone video from a witness showed police deploying a Taser on the man and taking him down.

Man dies after confrontation with West Melbourne police © 2018 Cox Media Group. Man dies after confrontation with West Melbourne police © 2018 Cox Media Group.

An officer can be seen on top of the man as the officer tells him to relax. The officer’s arm appears to be wrapped around Whitmer’s neck while they’re both on the ground.

Whitmer lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said an autopsy was completed Tuesda,y and the preliminary results show Whitmer has “no gross trauma” to his neck. The final results from the report are pending.

Man dies after confrontation with West Melbourne police © 2018 Cox Media Group. Man dies after confrontation with West Melbourne police © 2018 Cox Media Group.

“The men and women of the West Melbourne Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Whitmer,” West Melbourne Police Chief Richard Wiley said in a press release Tuesday. “We know this is a difficult time for them as they cope with his passing.”

Mathis has been with the department since 2016 and Krukoski has been with the department since 2017. Neither has a disciplinary record.

The officers are on administrative leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues its investigation.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.